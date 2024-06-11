Mpumalanga police officer to appear in court for triple murder

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 39-year-old police officer Cedrick Khoza who allegedly fatally shot his wife, his sister, and brother-in-law is expected to appear in the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela on Tuesday morning.

Khoza has pleaded guilty to three counts of murder. He committed the murders last year in April in Masoyi.

Khoza killed his wife Nomthandazo Mnisi and her siblings who were trying to mediate the couple’s domestic issues.

Khoza used his service firearm to shoot the victims.

Related video: Mpumalanga police officer arrested for allegedly killing wife:

