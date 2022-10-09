Police in Mpumalanga are investigating cases of murder and attempted armed robbery. This after a group of armed men tried to commit a cash-in-transit heist on the R38 road between Barberton and Manzana on Saturday.

Police say the cash delivery truck and escort vehicle were accosted by unknown suspects along the R38 route, leading to a collision with the suspects’ vehicle.

The driver of the armoured vehicle and his crew member were injured during the impact and were rushed to hospital. Police say one security guard later succumbed to the injuries at the hospital.

The suspects failed to steal the cash.

“Police recovered two vehicles which were suspected to have been used as getaway vehicles by the suspects. Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the recovered vehicles, a silver Mercedes Benz, was reported hijacked in Culcatta in May this year,” says Robert Netshiunda, national police spokesperson.