Mpumalanga police exhume body suspected to be of missing woman

Mpumalanga police are exhuming a body believed to be that of a 36 year-old woman who was reported missing last week in Kanyamazane township , east of Mbombela.

The police discovered that the victim, Bonisile Mabuza, has been buried in a shallow grave in Luphisa cemetries.

Provincial police spokesperson Donald Mdluli says Mabuza was allegedly kidnapped from her home with her car, which was later found abandoned in Pienaar township.

The tyres of her car had been removed.

He says a team of forensic experts from Pretoria are currently at the scene exhuming what is believed to be her body.

