Police in Mpumalanga are seeking public assistance in locating the killer of a ward councillor and another man in Calcutta near Mkhuhlu.

The 55-year-old ward councillor, Lot Nkuna, and 52-year-old David Matsane were shot dead on Saturday night, while a third victim is currently receiving medical treatment for gunshot wounds in the hospital.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala says Nkuna was shot inside a VW Polo, whilst Matsane was found lying near the car.

“Our investigation by the police has revealed that a male suspect, who was wearing a hoodie, allegedly went past the victims, then suddenly returned and started shooting at them. Seven 9 mm spent cartridges, as well as one live round were found on the scene. We request anyone with information that can assist us in terms of arresting that particular suspect to utilize our crime stop number 08600 10111 or phone the nearest police station.”

#sapsMP A 55-year-old Ward Councillor and a 52-year-old man were shot and killed and another victim injured when an armed suspect opened fire on them at Tsema-Marhumbu in Calcutta on Saturday night, 23 September 2023. #CrimeStop #MySAPSApp MLhttps://t.co/vxa1LuphkJ pic.twitter.com/huLYxknzD5 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 25, 2023