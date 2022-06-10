MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture in Mpumalanga, Thandi Shongwe believes there is a syndicate that targets children for body parts.

Shongwe was speaking at the funeral of six-year-old, Bontle Mshiyane who was found killed near her home in Mganduzweni near White River.

The family, community, and friends attended the funeral service of Bontle at Mahushu near Hazyview.

Mshiyane’s teacher paid a moving tribute at the funeral service of the six-year-old girl. Friends and the community came out in numbers to pay their last respect .

Most speakers called for the death penalty to be reinstated for killers of women and children.

The child was last seen playing with friends in April and her mutilated body was found dumped near her home a month later.

Still shocked

The community is still shocked by the manner she died.

Family spokesperson Norman Mazibane says her mother is not coping at all.

Mazibane says, “After seeing her child in that state, the bones and lying dead, helpless it wasn’t easy for her. It took her the whole day and the day after to sink in, this call for the help of social workers to give her psychological support.”

MEC Shongwe says similar incidents are on the increase, particularly in the same area. She said the government is putting more resources to deal with the scourge.

“We think they are not the only one, there is a syndicate. We want people to break into that chain and find out everybody, they kill and sell to who? What do they do with the parts that’s our main concern as the government? We want those people to be found.”

Five people including her neighbours and a sangoma were arrested and charged for her killing.

They are facing charges of kidnapping, rape, and murder. They are expected back in court on June 24.

VIDEO: Two more suspects arrested for the alleged murder of the six-year-old girl:

