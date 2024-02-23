Mpumalanga man sentenced to 25 years for raping a minor

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Convicted rapist, Sam Thobela, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the Boschfontein Regional Court in Mpumalanga. He was found guilty of raping a 15-year-old minor in Boschfontein east of Malelane.

Provincial NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa says that Thobela attacked the minor while she was on her way to her mother’s workplace. The accused was positively linked to the crime through DNA evidence.

Nyuswa says, “The victim was on her way from Block B, to her mother’s work in Block C, when she came across the accused who dragged her to the sugar-cane plantation and raped her. While walking back, the victim met with her brother who saw her crying and emotional.”

“She then told him about the incident and the mother was informed. The police were alerted, and the victim was taken to Tonga Thuthuzela Care Centre for treatment and psycho-social support,” adds Nyuswa.

Story by: Nsikelelo Nkuna