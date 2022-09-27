The Ehlazeni District Municipality in Mpumalanga has instructed Sibusiso Shabangu to stop producing plastic waste-based fuel without a licence.

Shabangu has been producing fuel through the burning of plastic waste at his home in Sibange.

Turning waste into fuel:

Spokesperson for the municipality Lucky Ngomane says, ‘’We have advised him before, saying no, saying you should just apply for the licence or the permission otherwise we not going to allow you. The environmental office in the province are the ones who have the right to give you the permission to do so.”

Meanwhile, the Small Business Enterprise Development Agency, says it has approached other stakeholders to assist Shabangu to realise his dream of producing fuel.

Acting provincial manager Phindile Mnisi says, ‘’I can say there’s light at the end of the tunnel as the provider of none financial support. Our responsibility was to assist with the review of the business plan and the financial statement to assist him to apply or submit to access for funding in different funding institutions. The Stellenbosch University was brought on board and universities are accessing the feasibility of commercialising this business.”