Mpumalanga man donates sanitary towels to young women for Youth Day

Twenty-nine-year-old Andile Mahlalela from KaNyamazane, east of Mbombela in Mpumalanga has donated sanitary towels to young women to mark Youth Day.

Mahlalela runs Child’s Dream, an organisation that donates clothes and sanitary towels for the needy, especially young people.

“I started the organisation in 2010 when I finished my matric. I wanted to help young girls who are struggling because they cannot afford to buy pads and toiletries. I want this organisation to help many people, especially the youth of South Africa. They are struggling, particularly when it comes to unemployment. I want to come up with ideas that will generate jobs for them,” says Mahlalela.

VIDEO | Mpumalanga man on a drive to uplift his community:

