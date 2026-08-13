Mpumalanga man arrested for possession of dagga worth R2 million

Police in Mpumalanga have arrested a 54-year-old man after he was found in possession of dagga worth R2 million at the Mahamba border post Thursday morning.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Thulisile Magagula says the police were conducting patrols when they spotted a suspicious vehicle with a Gauteng registration.

Magagula says upon searching the vehicle, they discovered 19 bags of compressed dagga concealed underneath a blanket at the back of the vehicle.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Mkhondo Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

“The arrest followed a high-speed chase during the early hours of Thursday after police spotted a white Hyundai H1 whose driver allegedly failed to stop. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 19 bags of compressed dagga, weighing approximately 359.8 kilograms with an estimated street value of over R2 million. The suspect was arrested and is expected to appear before the Mkhondo Magistrate’s Court on Friday facing a charge of dealing in dagga.”