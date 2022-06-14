The Hawks in Mpumalanga say they are looking for Home Affairs official, Kagiso Maboa in connection with fraud, corruption and contravention of the immigration Act.
Maboa allegedly colluded with a Pakistani national to facilitate that foreign nationals obtain South African passports fraudulently.
The Hawks say this was made possible by using South African citizens identity details when processing the applications.
A warrant for his arrest has been issued.
People can send tips regarding the location of Maboa to the MY SAPS App.
