The Hawks in Mpumalanga say they are looking for Home Affairs official, Kagiso Maboa in connection with fraud, corruption and contravention of the immigration Act.

Maboa allegedly colluded with a Pakistani national to facilitate that foreign nationals obtain South African passports fraudulently.

The Hawks say this was made possible by using South African citizens identity details when processing the applications.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

People can send tips regarding the location of Maboa to the MY SAPS App.

RT #sapsHAWKS Kagiso Ronny Maboa (38), a Home Affairs official is sought by the Hawks for fraud, corruption and contravention of the immigration Act. Anyone who can assist in locating him to contact Capt Kolobe on 0714813126. #CrimeStop #MySAPSApp MLhttps://t.co/1fRM7l6H6U pic.twitter.com/Sy5ZlGlLBG — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 13, 2022