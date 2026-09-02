Mpumalanga govt condemns the killing of a traffic officer on the N4

Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison has condemned the incident in which a traffic officer was killed when he was hit by a minibus taxi.

The traffic officer, Kgaugelo Moela, was on duty along the N4 toll road at Alkmar, just outside Mbombela, on Monday when he was run over.

The minibus driver fled the scene of the accident, and he was later arrested while trying to catch a taxi to Mozambique.

Community Safety Spokesperson, Moeti Mmusi, says, “We are deeply concerned about the number of traffic officers who lose their lives on the roads; we want to appeal to motorists to always be on the lookout when traffic officers are directing them to give them certain directions.”

Mmusi adds, “We also want to appeal to the traffic law enforcement officers to always be vigilant when they are on the road and be mindful .”