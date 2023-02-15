Mpumalanga Co-operative Governance MEC Mandla Msibi says three people have died in the wake of floods and heavy rains in the province.

Heavy rains have left a trail of destruction in the Nkomazi, Bushbuckridge and Mbombela municipalities in Mpumalanga. Roads and houses have been affected, with bridges also submerged.

Msibi says four people are still missing.

He says the extent of the damage so far is estimated to stand at over R 300 million.

Msibi is appealing to affected communities to approach their local councillors for assistance.

“The death of people who have drowned now is three, because we have recovered one from Mbombela Municipality at Mathafeni, who was recovered by divers yesterday (Tuesday) adding from the two from Inkomazi which now is three. So we have lost three people through drowning.”

VIDEO: Flooding in Mpumalanga has caused more than R300 Million in damage:

