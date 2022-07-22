The 41-year-old farmer accused of attempted murder in Ermelo, Mpumalamga, Louis Grobler will know his fate next week.

This after the Ermelo Magistrate’s court postponed his case to next Tuesday, for a bail application outcome.

Grobler is accused of intentionally driving over two children and assaulting another on his farm last Friday. Grobler is accused of intentionally driving over two children and assaulting another on his farm last Friday.

He is facing three counts of attempted murder and one of assault.

Meanwhile, the MEC for Community Safety Security and Liaison Vusi Shongwe has condemned what the farmer did.

“It is very wrong. Especially to young kids of 10 years and 13 years. Those are minors and they were supposed to be under the guardians of that farmer who is 41 years old.”

He also called on angry residents not to take the law into their own hands. “We want to make a very serious appeal to the people of Mpumalanga and everyone else on behalf of the provincial government, that we make sure that we become matured, sober and handle the matter in a responsible way.”