The farmer, who allegedly intentionally ran over children at his farm in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, has been remanded in custody.

Louis Johannes Grobbler is accused of running over two children and assaulting another. He faces two counts of attempted murder and one of assault.

Grobbler, who was arrested last week Friday, told the court that he didn’t run them over intentionally.

He says they appeared from nowhere and he tried to brake but it was too late. Outside court, the local community members demonstrated and called for the magistrate to deny Grobbler bail.

Two of the victims aged 11 and 13 sustained minor injuries and the third one aged 10 years old sustained serious injuries.

She is currently in hospital. Grobbler urged the court to release him on bail.

He told the court that it was not his intention to drive over the children. He says the children emerged from the corn field, and he tried to avoid them but lost control of the motor vehicle.

Globbler accused of being dishonest

The father of one of the children, Enoch Magagula says Grobbler is dishonest in his testimony.

“Justice should be served by not giving him bail. It’s not true that it was a mistake, he intended to do it. Why did he chase the third child and assault them, if it was a mistake?”

Investigation Officer, Mduduzi Mkhwanazi, says Grobbler should not be granted bail for his safety. He told the court that the community is still angry.

He also told the court that one of Grobbler’s neighbours offered the father of one of the victims R150 000 to withdraw the case.

Apparently, the father declined the offer. Mkhwanazi says Grobbler could interfere with the investigation should he be released on bail.

And Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Monica Nyuswa, says they have a strong case against Grobbler.

“As the NPA, the reason we enrolled the matter is because we have sufficient evidence in the docket. We take these offences very serious because he is facing scheduled five.”

The case has been postponed to Friday.