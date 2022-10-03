The Department of Education in Mpumalanga has instituted investigations linked to several cases of sexual harassment reported in one of the schools in Mbombela.

Some parents allege that two staff members took pupils on a weekend school trip and gave them drugs before raping them.

Meanwhile, one of the parents alleges that his child was touched indecently by one of her male schoolmates.

Spokesperson for the department, Jasper Zwane says at this stage they are only investigating cases of sexual harassment and not rape.

“One member of the school governing body wrote a letter to the department alleging that there are issues that need to be looked at, including the issues of sexual harassment. Upon receipt of that letter, we looked at what is being alleged and immediately instituted an investigation team that will probe the authenticity of the allegations. These are issues that we view very seriously.”

In 2019, according to South African Council of Educators (SACE), South Africa recorded 122 cases of sexual abuse of learners by teachers.