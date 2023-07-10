The Ermelo Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga is expected to sentence a 52-year-old woman convicted of abduction of a child 22 years ago.

The child’s mother was 16 years old when the convict took the newborn baby from her. The mother and daughter were on their way home after giving birth, when the accused offered to hold the baby.

The Court heard that the new mother was in pain and dizzy while walking home.

The accused disappeared with the baby. She was arrested two years ago, after the victim’s biological brother found her on Facebook.