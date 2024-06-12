Mpumalanga court sentences Khoza to 3 life terms for triple murder

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela has sentenced 39-year-old Cedrick Khoza, to three life sentences for the murder of his wife and her two siblings.

Khoza pleaded guilty to all the charges. High Court Judge, Takalani Ratshibvumo, described Khoza as a disgrace to the police profession.

The 39-year-old, Cedrick Khoza, shot and killed his wife Nomthandzao Mnisi, a medical nurse at Mapulaneng Hospital in Bushbuckridge.

Khoza also shot and killed his brother-in-law, Dennis Mnisi and his sister-in-law Xolisile Mnisi, who had come to mediate the couple’s domestic issues.

The Mpumalanga High Court convicted Khoza after he pleaded guilty to three counts of murder committed in April, last year.

High Court Judge Takalini Ratshibvumo says, “It suffices for present purposes to inform you that after the search for substantial and compelling circumstances, I can’t find anything, Mr Khoza and in fact, a deviation from the prescribed sentences would send the wrong message to the community of Masoyi, Mpumalanga who have to know that the courts are not going to tolerate gender-based violence. The message has to get out on the streets of Mbombela, that anyone who violates women will be dealt with by the courts. I am of the view that the following sentences would be in accordance with the crimes perpetrated. On count number one you are sentenced to life imprisonment, on count number two you are sentenced to life imprisonment, on count number three you are sentenced to life imprisonment. Sentences for counts two and three shall run concurrently with sentencing for count one.”

The family of the deceased welcomes the sentence. Family spokesperson Mandla Mnisi describes Khoza as a cruel man, who doesn’t deserve to live among human beings.

“We are satisfied with the sentence and are happy with the decision that has been taken here however, we will oppose his release on parole because he hasn’t shown remorse and he doesn’t qualify to live like we do, he doesn’t have humility.”

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Mpumalanga says the sentence imposed on Khoza will send a strong message to the public, especially to those thinking of committing such crimes.

NPA spokesperson, Monica Nyuswa says, “As the National Prosecuting Authority, we are satisfied with the sentences imposed on the accused as prescribed by the minimum sentence the accused is convicted of. We hope the sentence will serve as a deterrent and will show that nobody is above the law.”

The National Health, Education Allied Workers Union and Denosa members were also present in court in solidarity with the Mnisi family.

Nehawu Provincial Secretary Welcome Mnisi says, “We want to welcome the sentence imposed by the judge, that’s what Nehawu want to say, we also want to tell members of the community that anybody who is thinking of attacking or abusing a woman or any member of society must think twice. We want to say that what has happened has got no space in our society.”