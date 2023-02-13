Members of Parliament are expected to debate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) for two days, starting this morning.

He will reply to the debate on the third day.

Ramaphosa delivered his seventh SONA during a joint sitting of Parliament in the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday last week.

His address was not without interruptions from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) as the Phala Phala Farm cloud continues to hang over his head.

The EFF interruptions led to the removal of the party’s MPs by the Parliamentary Protection Services and the state’s security agencies.

The two-day joint debate will see members of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) participating.

These include premiers from the nine provinces.

The President’s announcement to declare the energy crisis a National State of Disaster, the appointment of an electricity minister, and the high crime rate in South Africa are some of the issues expected to dominate the debate.

In the video below, political parties react to the SONA: