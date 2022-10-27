Any National Assembly member of parliament (MP) has until this afternoon to submit information to the Independent Panel of Experts conducting preliminary assessments into whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer on constitutional grounds.

The three-member panel chaired by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo recently gave MPs who wished to make written or recorded submissions until Thursday to do so.

Ramaphosa is facing possible removal from office following the theft of millions of US dollars at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo more than two years ago, which he allegedly concealed.

The panel will assess whether there are sufficient constitutional grounds for Ramaphosa to face a Section 89 inquiry into his removal from office.

ATM welcomes decision taken on motion to remove President Ramaphosa: Vuyo Zungula

The preliminary assessment follows a draft motion by African Transformation Movement (ATM) Leader Vuyo Zungula, who invoked Section 89 of the constitution and National Assembly Rule 129 (C) for the President’s removal from office.

Members of Parliament who wish to make a submission have till close of business to do so, the submission should among others, be accompanied by three hard copies. One will be kept for record purposes, three will be given to the members of the panel and one hard copy will be given to the President.

Ramaphosa will then have ten days within which to respond to the submissions.

Section 89 panel to sit soon:

