The failure by G4S to appear before parliament’s portfolio committee on Justice and Correctional Services, in connection with the escape of Thabo Bester from the Mangaung Correctional Facility, has left MPs fuming.

G4S sent the committee a letter in which they raised what they said were certain contractual obligations and informed parliament that they could only appear under parliamentary protection if they are summoned.

MPs across the political divide were unanimous in their strong objection to G4S decision not to come to parliament to explain their role in the prison escape of Bester.

Committee Chairperson, Bulelani Magwanishe, began the proceedings by reading the letter to the committee by the security company.

“Therefore, respectfully, we request the committee to summons in particular the author of this letter, Joseph, to attend the portfolio committee after the Easters in order to allow G4S sufficient time to prepare. We look forward from hearing (from) the portfolio committee at its earliest availability. That was the letter we received yesterday which says that they want to be summoned.”

Parliament briefed on the escape of Thabo Bester:



The company’s lawyers tried in vain to convince MPs.

Magwanishe read the company the riot act.

Committee Chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe says, “Accountability to parliament is not optional. That is what they must know. And we thought that we are going to have an honest discussion about what has happened. All stakeholders are here except them. But let’s do things properly. Let’s have speaker summon them through the speaker of parliament. We are available anytime tomorrow until Wednesday.”

The Department of Correctional Services told the committee that it has nothing to hide.

Deputy Minister, Phathekile Holomisa says, “There is nothing to hide, at least on our part from the public because here, we are meeting in the name of the public, in the presence of the public. So, I am just wondering what is it that is going to be prejudiced. Is anyone going to suffer by us making this presentation that has been so meticulously prepared by our people? What harm are we going to suffer in sharing this information with the portfolio committee?”

