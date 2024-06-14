Mpox cases rise to seven

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The number of Mpox-positive cases has risen to seven. The Department of Health says the latest case is a 39-year-old man who was admitted at a private health facility in the Western Cape in May and tested positive for Mpox on Thursday this week.

The department says all patients are living with chronic illnesses such as HIV, which suggests a high probability of compromised immune systems.

Mpox disease symptoms include a rash which may last for 2 to 4 weeks, fever, headache, muscle aches and back pain.

National health department Spokesperson Foster Mohale says, “Just like case number six, the latest patient listed his residential address as Northcliff, Gauteng. The Department of Health urges all people taking medication for any health condition to adhere to treatment as per guidance of the healthcare provider to minimise the risk of serious health complications in case they contract Mpox and other diseases.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the department said the death toll from the Mpox disease had risen to two.

According to the department, the latest case involves a 38-year-old man, who was admitted at a local hospital in Umgungundlovu, KwaZulu-Natal.

He tested positive for the Mpox disease on Wednesday.

