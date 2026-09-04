Mpofu tells court not to allow Ramaphosa to avoid accountability

uMkhonto weSizwe Party lawyer Advocate Dali Mpofu says the Western Cape High Court must not allow President Cyril Ramaphosa to run away from accountability.

Mpofu told the court that the President has a case to answer on the Phala Phala theft, adding that the review is just his delaying tactic to avoid accountability.

Adv Mpofu is representing the MKP in opposing the review application of the Section 89 Independent Panel report, filed by Ramaphosa.

The report found that there is prima facie evidence that he may have committed a serious violation of his oath of office.

Mpofu says the President must answer.

“Where did the dollars come from? Who sent Rhoode [President Ramaphosa’s security chief, Major General Wally Rhoode] to Namibia, to no man’s land? Who tortured those workers? What happened to General Mfazi [Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi]? Who poisoned him? What happened to so-called Mr Ndlovu, Mr Hazim, who arrived here in 2019 on Christmas carrying dollars, knowing exactly how many buffaloes he needed and how much they cost?” adds Mpofu.

Live stream: