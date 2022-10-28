The suspended Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, says her legal representatives, Advocate Dali Mpofu and his team, did not communicate with her their intention to withdraw from her Section 192 Inquiry.

Mkhwebane is currently facing a Parliamentary inquiry into her competence to hold office.

She says she cannot proceed without her legal team.

On Thursday, Mkhwebane said she wanted the Parliamentary inquiry probing her fitness to hold office to halt its work for now.

The Western Cape High Court will rule on her looming review application challenging the dismissal of her recusal application against chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi and Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Kevin Mileham.

Mkhwebane said her review application will be launched by Monday.

Mkhwebane’s legal counsel said they have an “open and shut” case against the dismissal of the recusal application.

They argued that if the inquiry continues with its work while there is a review application against recusal application dismissal, then the inquiry would render its conduct in contempt of court.

Return to work

On Tuesday, Judgment was reserved in the case brought by Mkhwebane for leave to appeal the Western Cape High Court dismissal of her application to be allowed to return to the office.

This follows a ruling of the same court that the President’s decision to suspend her was invalid.

Her legal representative argued that it is unfair for her to remain suspended pending the confirmation of the High Court decision by the Constitutional Court.

They say as the court ruled that its decision was effective immediately at the time, she is entitled to go back to work even while awaiting the confirmation of the Constitutional Court.

VIDEO: Update on suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s court bid to return to work: