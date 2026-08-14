MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi says women are needed in the political space

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi says there are a lot of gaps that women need to fill in the political space.

She attended a women’s conference that the civil society organisation Democracy Development Programme hosted in Durban on Thursday.

The organisation works to deepen democracy and promote good governance.

Its conference comes ahead of the local government elections on November the fourth.

Mkhaliphi, who is also an EFF mayoral candidate for the eThekwini Municipality, has this message for women: “We are still saying that participation of women in local government, national level in the legislature is still bad. One of the things is that we still have a background and stereotype called patriarchy; we don’t believe in ourselves. So, as an EFF mayoral candidate of eThekwini, as a woman leader myself who has been in politics for a long time, we encourage women to take up their spaces and go and lead. Local government needs all of us; we know it’s about service delivery, so as women, we must take up our spaces and lead all the way.”