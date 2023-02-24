Mozambique’s authorities urged people to seek shelter and the country’s major Beira port was closed on Friday, as tropical storm Freddy was forecast to make landfall imminently.

French weather forecaster Meteo France, which has a cyclone-monitoring station on the Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, said Freddy was expected to make landfall near the tourist town of Vilankulo in Mozambique’s southern Inhambane province around midday.

Edmundo Galiza Matos Junior a local official in Vilankulo, posted a picture on Facebook showing people taking shelter in a school and a video showing strong winds battering the coast.

Cornelder de Moçambique, a company that operates cargo terminals in Beira port, said in a statement that the port would be closed until 19: 00 local time (17:00 GMT) on Friday, subject to the weather conditions improving.

Up to 1.75 million people could be affected by the storm and severe flooding, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on its website.

“In the coming days, very heavy rains are expected in Gaza, Manica, Maputo, Inhambane and Sofala provinces. The UN and our partners are supporting the government-led response. We are deploying staff to Inhambane and Gaza provinces and our teams are on standby to carry out needs assessments,” OCHA said.

Mozambique has already been battling severe flooding in recent days, and the government has declared a state of red alert to expedite operations to tackle Freddy.