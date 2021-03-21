This year Human Rights Day is being commemorated under the theme "The Year of Charlotte Maxeke: Promoting Human Rights in the Age of COVID-19".

As the country celebrates Human Rights Day, hundreds of Mozambican nationals who have settled in the Malamulele area of Limpopo, feel the authorities have neglected them.

They settled in the area after fleeing from the civil war in their home country more than 30 years ago.

Apart from not being naturalised, their area, Rhulani village, does not have basic services such as water and sanitation.

Community leader Giyani Mondlane says their efforts to seek help have not been successful.

“We are living in appalling conditions here at Rhulani. We don’t have water, there are no roads, the ambulance cannot access the area. The women and children get raped when they go to the bushes. The authorities are not responding to our pleas, we believe they don’t recognise us.”

The United Nations Refugee Agency says the humanitarian crisis in Mozambique is worsening

The country is currently fighting an insurgency that has led to internal displacement in the country. Islamic State-linked militants have in the past year escalated attacks in Mozambique’s northernmost province, Cabo Delgado, murdering villagers, fighting the army and seizing towns.

Ramaphosa to deliver Human Rights Day message virtually

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver a national message this afternoon during the virtual commemoration of Human Rights Day.

This year the day is being commemorated under the theme “The Year of Charlotte Maxeke: Promoting Human Rights in the Age of COVID-19”.

The day marks the 61st anniversary of the Sharpeville massacre when 69 people were killed and dozens others wounded on March the 21st 1960 when police opened fire on people protesting against the pass laws of the apartheid government near Vereeniging.

This year’s commemoration also coincides with the 25th anniversary of the signing into law of the country’s Constitution which is regarded as one of the most progressive and transformative in the world.

Remembering Sharpville-Langa Day:

