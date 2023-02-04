Mozambican national Santos Baloyi, 34, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for rhino poaching.

Baloyi, who appeared at the Skukuza Regional Court in Mpumalanga, was sentenced on Friday, after rangers caught him and two alleged accomplices poaching in the Kruger National Park near Malalane in 2022.

The rangers heard gunshots not far from where they were patrolling, a shootout ensued between the poachers and the rangers after which Baloyi was shot in the leg and apprehended.

The other two suspects fled the scene.

Tightening security

In a bid to curb rhino poaching, Kruger National Park got a boost for aerial support in September last year.

