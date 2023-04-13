National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola says they will only embark on an extradition process for the Mozambican national, Zacharia Alberto, once various investigations have been concluded.

These include whether he committed a crime in South Africa.

Alberto was arrested along with convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and Dr. Nandipha Magudumana by the Tanzanian police last week.

They were nabbed in Arusha near the border between Tanzania and Kenya.

Masemola was responding to questions from journalists during a media briefing in Parliament on the latest developments.

He says, “The Mozambican National, the case is still under investigation, will determine whether what offence he has committed in the RSA, if so then we will embark on a process for extradition to the country. That’s what we are busy on, we are still investigating. Once we have determined what charges, then we will embark on an extradition process.”

VIDEO: Government updates on escapee Thabo Bester: