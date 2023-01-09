The extradition case against a Mozambican kingpin has been postponed to the 16th of January at the Tembisa Magistrates’ Court.

The 50-year-old suspect, a Mozambican national, is alleged to be linked to multiple kidnappings in South Africa and Mozambique.

He was arrested on Saturday evening at an upmarket estate in Centurion.

Police also seized a 9mm licensed firearm, fourteen 9mm cartridges, five cell phones, multiple bank cards for South African banks as well as multiple SA and Mozambican SIM cards.

The 50-year old suspect made a brief appearance in the dock this morning before his case was postponed to Monday next week.

This is to allow the state time to appoint an advocate to prosecute the case.

The state also told the court that as this is a high profile case, they still await further instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

According to a police report, there have been multiple cases where the suspect was identified as the kingpin operating a transnational kidnapping-for-ransom ring that had been operating since 2018.

He was arrested on a warrant of arrest and extradition request by the government of Mozambique which was issued in July 2022.

Video: Alleged kidnapping Kingpin to appear in court