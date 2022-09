Mourners have come to pass their messages of condolences for traditional leader, Dumisani Khumalo, who was close to the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu and the current King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Khumalo (76) was shot and killed in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday night.

Khumalo was allegedly ambushed outside his home.

Images below shows people who have come to pass their messages of condolences sit on the floor: