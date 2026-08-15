Mourners gather to honour former Gauteng MEC Mzi Khumalo

Mourners have gathered at the Ruimsig Stadium in Johannesburg to pay their respects to former Gauteng MEC Mzi Khumalo.

West Rand Executive Mayor Dennis Thabe as well as representatives of the African National Congress (ANC) and government are among those who are attending Khumalo’s special provincial funeral service.

Khumalo died on Monday following a short illness.

[IN PICTURES] The late former Gauteng MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mzi Khumalo, is being honoured with a Special Provincial Official Funeral Service. His funeral service is taking place at Ruimsig Stadium, west of Johannesburg. Khumalo passed away on… pic.twitter.com/6fSvj7N2YA — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 15, 2026

Khumalo’s children have been visibly emotional as they prepare to bid farewell to their father, who died on Monday following a short illness.

Those who knew former MEC are remembering the man behind the public servant.

Speakers included Khumalo’s childhood friend, Castro Masina speaks about a friendship that stood the test of time.

“We celebrated appointments, achievements, family milestones, children growing, doors opening, dreams becoming reality. And there were times when life humbled us. In those moments, sometimes I carried him, sometimes he carried me, sometimes neither of us had an answer. We simply searched together as brothers. And perhaps this is what I will miss most.”