Mourners have gathered at the Lesley Monnanyane hall in Rocklands, Bloemfontein amid the heavy rain for the funeral of Katlego Bereng.

His charred body was used as a decoy in the escape plot of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester from the Mangaung Correctional Center last year.

Bereng’s identity was confirmed over two weeks ago after a DNA match with his mother.

A representative of the Letsie Royal Family from Lesotho is expected to also pay tribute to Bereng who is related to the royal family.

Hundreds of Bloemfontein Celtic Football Club Supporters also present to bid the late staunch supporter farewell.

On Saturday, Free State Health MEC, Mathabo Leeto told the family of Katlego Bereng that the department is busy with internal investigations to establish how his body ended up in the wrong hands.