Some mourners who are attending the funeral service of late actor and theater director, Mncedisi Shabangu, in KaNyamazane in Mpumalanga, have called on the Department of Arts and Culture to play a role in preserving his legacy.

The 41-year-old Rhythm City actor died after complaining of chest pains last weekend.

South African director and theatre manager, Lara Foot from the Baxter Theatre Centre, worked with Shabangu for more than 25 years. Foot says Shabangu should have been acknowledged for being an icon.

“We hope that we can carry his lighting on, going forward. I wish that the Department of Arts and Culture had acknowledged Mncedisi Shabangu for the icon that he was and I wish that they would have acknowledged his family in this time. But it’s something that the department haven’t learn to look after our artists,” says Foot.

Images: Mourners at Mncedisi Shabangu’s funeral on Saturday morning.

Shabangu has been hailed for the role he played in the development of the arts in KaNyamazane, in Mpumalanga. Community members and friends remembered him during a service held at the Alliance Church this week.

Shabangu died after complaining of chest pains last weekend. His brother Mthokozisi Shabangu says Mncedisi was an inspiration to young people.

“He had a great influence in the community of KaNyamazane. So people started paying attention to art and creativity. He was even holding workshops for the youth in the township, teaching them how to be an actor. He was very helpful to the community of Kanyamazane,” says Shabangu.