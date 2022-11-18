Mourners at Olebogeng Mosime’s funeral in Bloemfontein say it is sickening that there are people who still persist that Pit bulls are pets. This is after the gruesome death of the eight-year-old boy who was mauled to death by a Pit bull last Saturday in Bloemfontein.

Mourners made a call that Pit bulls are not pets but killers terrorising communities.

The untimely death of Olebogeng Mosime has left deep wounds. Mourners heard how children were scared to play freely in their yards. Children and neighbours are still traumatised by the horrific attack. They say Mosime’s death is a result of negligence and that neighbours are not supposed to pose threats against each other.

The family is still inconsolable.

“The lady we’ve been talking to her about these dogs, they were roaming around and we let her privilege or freedom around our houses. The way the lady has vicious dogs. She has two vicious dogs, the Pit bull and Rottweiler dog which are very dangerous and we were always afraid of them,” says Nozi Manyana a neighbour.

Mourners at Olebogeng Mosime’s funeral insist pit bulls should not be kept as pets:

The slightest mention of the event of the fateful still hit hard on the family.

“When the other door closes, the other opens. Just keep the faith and have faith, god be with you, as he has been with you,” says Motlagomang Mosime a family member.

The Mangaung Metro municipality has cautioned that it is enforcing its by-laws. It says it will go head-on with those who still want to protect the community against the vicious dogs. From January, it will not be easy to own a dog without a permit or a licence.

“How do you own a dog when you’re not even trained, how do you own a dog when you’re not even paying a licence for it, to keep it? So that you have the guidelines of our by-laws on how you should behave with that dog of yours. Nobody as from now on, as I’m standing here, as from January, nobody will own a dog without a licence,” says Mapaseka Mothibi-Nkoane the Mangaung metro deputy mayor.

The Roseview primary school family is also shattered. Mosime received a certificate for academic performance in Grade 3, a day before the fateful day.

Legal recourse available for dog attack victims: