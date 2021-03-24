The late King Goodwill Zwelithini is survived by six wives and at least 30 children, of whom 16 are males.

A meeting of the AmaZulu royal family is currently under way at the KwaKhethothmthandayo palace at Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

It is expected that the succession of the late Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini is on the list of things that will be discussed at this meeting.

At the weekend, AmaZulu traditional Prime Minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said that a meeting was expected to be held with senior members of the royal family on Wednesday to discuss the late king’s will.

There is a marquee on the royal grounds and that is where this meeting is currently taking place. It is believed that the media will be briefed on the outcome once the meeting has been concluded.

SABC’s Jayed-Leigh Paulse reports:

King’s successor

According to sources close to the process, in His Majesty’s will, the AmaZulu King had directed Queen Mantombi Dlamini – also known as the Great Wife – to appoint the Zulu Monarch’s successor.