Judgment reserved in SABC and Motsoeneng matter

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Judgment has been reserved in the matter between former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng and the public broadcaster.

Motsoeneng wants the Supreme Court Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein to grant him leave to appeal a decision by the High Court in Johannesburg to repay a bonus paid to him by the SABC in 2016.

Motsoeneng says through its lawyers, that the SABC has finally admitted that his contribution to the organisation was sustainable.

“I’m very happy especially because for the first time the SABC has accepted that I did well for the SABC. I raised money for SABC. I created employment for the SABC.”

Meanwhile, the SABC legal representative has told the Supreme Court of Appeal that he did not get the contract with MultiChoice in his personal capacity.

Senior Counsel Jabu Motepe submitted to the court that Motsoeneng was a COO and paid handsomely for his position, so what he did was his job.

Earlier, Motsoeneng’s lawyer told the SCA that the former COO of the SABC had obtained the contract in his personal capacity.

Motepe says the broadcaster does not accept the notion that Motsoeneng brought a private aspect to the SABC through the MultiChoice contract.