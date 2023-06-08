The Helen Suzman Foundation has welcomed Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi’s extension of the ZEP dispensation.

The special dispensation was due to end on 30th of June but has been extended to the 31st of December 2023.

The ZEP is a special permit issued in terms of the Immigration Act that allows its holders and their children temporary legal status to live, work and study in South Africa.

The Foundation challenged the decision to terminate the ZEP at the High Court in Pretoria earlier this year.

Researcher at the Foundation, Divashnee Naidoo explains.

“It indeed represents a humane gesture and provides a respite for those 178 000 ZEP holders who at the end of this month in just a few days were going to face the impossible choice of either becoming an illegal migrant or being forced from homes and lives that they’ve known for well over a decade.”

[Read] Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has extended the validity of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEP) by a further six months https://t.co/wxIAQlC7lm pic.twitter.com/QMNSQSJsJ3 — @SAgovnews (@SAgovnews) June 8, 2023

Only real option for Zimbabwe Exemption Permit holders is permanent residency: Adv Simba Chitando