Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has welcomed Friday’s judgment by the High Court in Pretoria which agreed with the department’s decision to reject an application to renew a passport by State Capture accused Atul Gupta.

The court said that Gupta was a fugitive and did not qualify for a South African passport.

In September 2018, having fled South Africa amid the so called ‘Gupta Leaks’, Atul approached the consul-general of South Africa in Dubai to apply for a passport.

The department rejected his application following confirmation from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) that a warrant of arrest had been issued against him in connection with alleged fraud and money-laundering related to the Vrede Dairy Project.

Motsoaledi says criminals shouldn’t get the convenience of having the passport of the country they fled.

“Why should you run away from a particular country, but then still get the benefits from that country- benefits which law abiding citizens are getting? Why should people be law abiding if they know that those that are not law abiding can still have benefits? Yes, if you’re a fugitive we will definitely refuse to give you a passport.”

VIDEO |Home Affairs welcomes court judgment in Atul Gupta’s passport application case: