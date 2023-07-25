Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has set the wheels in motion for government’s bid to appeal the High Court in Pretoria’s full bench judgment in the legal challenge to the termination of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP).

The Minister recently filed a notice of application for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The full bench had ruled in favour of the Helen Suzman Foundation and the Zimbabwe Immigration Federation (ZIF) last month.

In the papers, seen by SABC News, the Minister submits that there are compelling reasons that warrant leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The Minister submits, among other things, that the court failed to take into consideration the context and evidence behind the ZEP before making findings which are “unsustainable”.

He further argues that the interim interdict granted to the ZIF is appealable and it is in the interests of justice to do so as it encroaches on the exercise of statutory powers assigned to the Minister.

Spokesperson for the Minister, Siya Qoza told SABC News on Tuesday that the court has not yet allocated a date to the matter.