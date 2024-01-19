Ramaphosa congratulates 2023 Matric Class

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the matric class of 2023 for their sterling performance. He describes the learners’ and educators’ achievement as phenomenal, noting a significant improvement in the overall pass rate, which increased by 2.8% to reach 82.9% compared to 2022

“The class of 2023 has given itself and the nation great cause for pride and belief that our investment in education is the key to moving our country forward. The 2023 matric results show that we are a nation that takes care of its young people and that our young people are taking care of their future through their resilience and their dedication to learning.”

A total of 572 983 candidates passed the 2023 National Senior Certificate examinations and 40.9% of learners obtained a bachelor’s degree.

The President says the education system has improved. “The matric results are an irrefutable indicator of our comprehensive national development during 30 years of freedom and democracy. Our success in education must motivate us to achieve even greater things in all areas of our development.”

NSC results announcement: