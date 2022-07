The Motsepe Foundation is the new sponsor of the Premier Soccer League’s first division in South Africa. The announcement was made in Sandton by the Foundation’s founder and president of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe.

The division, previously known as the Glad Africa Championship, will now be known as the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

The family also sponsors the third tier of South African football, the ABC Motsepe League.

Motsepe Foundation announces a new partnership with local football: