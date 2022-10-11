The City of Cape Town has advised of major road closures in the city ahead of the Cape Town Marathon this weekend.

The 15th edition of the race will have a modified route which will start from Helen Suzman Boulevard. Part of the N2, including the elevated freeway, will be closed from Buitengracht Street to Searle Street in Woodstock. The main road in Woodstock, Observatory and Salt River will also have closures.

The road closures will be with effect from Saturday morning when the 10 km and 5km peace runs will take place until Sunday afternoon after the 42.2 km marathon.

Running Sanlam Cape Town Marathon on 16 October? Book your Park & Ride / Walk ticket by 2 October. Get to the start line without traffic and parking stress – due to Road Closures there will be no access to public parking near the Race Village.

Abbott World Marathon Majors

Last year, the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon announced a strong field for the race that has been nominated for the Abbott World Marathon Majors.

South Africans, Stephen Mokoka and Gerda Steyn, were named as some of the elite runners alongside Kenyan duo, Daniel Muteti and Lucy Karimi.

The 42 km race is designed to be a mountainous run with 2000 meters of ascend. Other top runners include 2020 champions, Edward Mothibi and Annie Bothma.

The Cape Town Marathon became the first marathon on the continent to be nominated as a candidate to become a World Marathon Major.

It will go through a vetting process for the next couple of years, with the admission likely to happen in 2025.

The marathon will be required to meet certain criteria for three years to be successful. Among the top requirements is to ensure that it lures a competitive line-up that includes a strong international field.

