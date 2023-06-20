Motorists travelling on the N14 highway between Pretoria and Krugersdorp have been urged to be extra vigilant when darkness falls. Protesting Diepsloot residents have threatened to close down the highway.

Gauteng Traffic Police is calling on motorists to make use of alternative routes such as the R55 via Hennops River.

Spokesperson, Obed Sibasa, “Authorities dealing with protest action in Diepsloot. Confrontation between traffic police and residents. Residents are threatening to block the N14 freeway. The freeway is open and the traffic is flowing freely.”