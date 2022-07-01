Traffic officials are expecting a heavier flow of traffic on the N3 towards Durban on Friday.

This as scores of punters, fashion fanatics and party lovers flock to the coastal city for the Durban July horse racing competition.

Durban is alive with excitement and we can’t wait to welcome you to Africa’s Greatest Horse Racing Event – The @hollywoodbets Durban July. pic.twitter.com/D0EITHy18D — Hollywoodbets Durban July (@HWBDurbanJuly) July 1, 2022

The annual event has not taken place physically over the past two years due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Obed Sibasa says motorists should apply all precautionary measures.

“We will mount roadblocks to ensure people heading to Durban comply. We urge drivers to refrain from inconsiderate and irresponsible driving. It’s advisable to travel during the day with headlights on to increase visibility and buckle up. Take regular rest breaks every two hours or 200km. Avoid unsafe overtaking on sharp curves and barrier lines.”