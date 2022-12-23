The Limpopo Department of Transport has warned that traffic volumes are expected to increase significantly on major routes this Friday afternoon as holidaymakers get on their way to various destinations for the festive season.

Spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene says an increase in traffic volumes is expected on the N1 and N11.

“Traffic volumes are expected to increase significantly on major routes and business districts across the province today. This includes the N1 northbound from Gauteng towards Beitbridge border post in Musina, the N11, Groblersburg border post as you get to Botswana, the R101, R81, R71, R37. R36, R510, R524, R555. Motorists are urged to drive with caution.”

Video below | Increased traffic volumes on SA roads: Mahlako Komane reports from Kranskop Toll Plaza