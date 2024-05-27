Motorists urged to avoid travelling to Mthatha amid protest

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Motorists traveling to Mthatha in the Eastern Cape are urged to delay their travelling time or to completely abandon the trip as all the exit and entry points to Mthatha have been blockaded by unknown people using trucks.

Affected roads include both sides of N2 and R61.

It’s still unclear whether the shutdown relates to a circulating voice note, allegedly from a taxi operator, threatening a shutdown if police do not return their firearms that were confiscated last week.

Police confiscated firearms, which included pistols and rifles, from heavily armed security personnel at the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital.

This follows a deadly shootout between between two warring taxi factions in Maclear where three taxi operators were killed.

The security guards had gone to the hospital to guard the wounded taxi drivers when their firearms were taken away.

Provincial Transport Spokesperson Unathi Binqose says operations in Mthatha have been affected.

“Both sides of the R61, as well as the N2, have been blockaded using heavy-duty trucks as well as some burning tyres. This unfortunately affected operations at Mthatha Airport. Those who are traveling to Mthatha are advised to delay their travelling times until the situation is back under control. Law enforcement is on the ground trying to control the situation and we are having reinforcement from the National Defence Force. The Eastern Cape government is trying by all means to bring the situation back to normal.”

