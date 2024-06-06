Motorists urged to avoid Marlboro Drive due to protests

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Motorists have been urged to avoid Marlboro Drive in Kelvin, Johannesburg, following protest action by residents of the Setswetla informal settlement.

The residents have barricaded the road with rocks and burning tyres, protesting over power cuts in the area.

JMPD Spokesperson Xolani Fihla says, “Marlboro Drive in Kelvin and Marlboro Gardens is currently closed off to traffic with burning tyres between Southway Street and Xenia Drive. There are also closures on Xenia towards Marlboro Drive due to the protest action in the area.”

“The situation is relatively calm besides the road closure. Law enforcement officials are monitoring the current protest and assisting with diverting vehicles away from the closure,” adds Fihla.

Traffic Advisory CLOSURE OF MARLBORO DRIVE IN KELVIN AND MARLBORO GARDENS DUE TO PROTEST ACTION #JHBTraffic #JoburgRoadSafety #SaferJoburg pic.twitter.com/vCcIMfuQ9i — Jo’burg Metro Police Department – JMPD (@JoburgMPD) June 6, 2024