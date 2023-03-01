Wits University students in Johannesburg have embarked on a fee-related shutdown protest.

The protest action is affecting morning traffic.

Wits management is urging students and staff to avoid Empire Road and to use alternative entrances.

It says Campus Protection Services are on the ground. Demands are said to include that all students owing R150 000 or less, be allowed to register, the R10 000 upfront fee for WITS Residence be waived; and the NSFAS R45 000 cap for residence be scrapped.

Dear Wits Staff & Students, Please avoid using Yale Road North (Empire Road) this morning, use alternative entrances. Campus Protection Services is on the ground managing the situation. — Wits University (@WitsUniversity) March 1, 2023