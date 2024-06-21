Motorists to expect fuel price decreases in July

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Automobile Association (AA), says motorists can expect more fuel price decreases next month. This as the latest data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) shows that fuel price recoveries have pulled back by around 50 cents per liter since the start of the month.

Layton Beard, AA spokesperson, says these decreases would however, not cause the prices of fuel to drop to levels seen at the beginning of the year.

“The trend at the moment is that fuel is definitely going to be cheaper in July. I think it’s just the quantum of exactly how much it is going to be cheaper by but at the moment it’s looking pretty positive. In the case of petrol, anything from R1 to R1.10 and some really big decreases for diesel as well. Obviously these numbers will change before the end of the month and before the official announcement, but the trend is for significant decreases going into July.”