Several roads in Soweto, south of Johannesburg, are still blocked off to traffic following a service delivery protest earlier Monday morning.

The Chris Hani road, near Maponya Mall, is also completely blocked off to traffic with burning tyres and rocks. Rea Vaya bus services have also been suspended until further notice due to the protests.

Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, says calm has been restored to the area.

“Chris Hani Road in Pimville remains closed off to traffic with paving bricks and burning tyres between Mayponya Mall and Mojaji Street and there are also traffic disruptions from Koma road in Jabulani and Moletsane which is blocked off between Mogale street and Bolani road. This is due to service delivery protests in both areas. We had also received reports of overnight closures on Soweto highway in Diepkloof and this is also due to those protests. The situation in all those areas is calm this morning despite those road closures. Motorists are advised to express caution and avoid the affected roads and use alternate routes.”

Earlier Gauteng traffic police urge motorists and other road users to be vigilant and use alternate routes.